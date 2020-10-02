Updated, 6:55 p.m. Friday:
ORONDO — Highway 2/97 was reopened near Orondo about 6:50 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
----------
ORONDO — Highway 2/97 is blocked near Orondo due to a two-vehicle collision.
The highway is fully blocked and motorists are advised to use alternate routes, the Washington State Patrol tweeted at 6:09 p.m. Friday.
Many details aren’t yet available, but troopers say a motorcycle and a car collided. State Patrol posted a photo of a medical helicopter on scene.