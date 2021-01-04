Rock slide Leavenworth.jpg

Rocks and debris slid into a guardrail Monday on Highway 2 east of Leavenworth.

Updated, 5:35 p.m. Monday:

LEAVENWORTH — Highway 2 east of Leavenworth was reopened about 2 p.m.

LEAVENWORTH — Highway 2 at milepost 102 is closed while crews remove debris from a rock slide, Washington State Patrol tweeted at 1:23 p.m.

LEAVENWORTH — A rock slide outside east of Leavenworth is expected to impact traffic on Highway 2.

Rocks and debris slide into a guardrail, pushing it partially into the eastbound lane at milepost 102 about a mile outside Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers reported the slide on Twitter at 12:14 p.m. Monday. The roadway was expected to be closed to remove debris.

