Updated, 12:45 p.m.: ORONDO — Highway 2/97 has reopened in both directions following a "high-speed" rear-end collision south of Orondo.
A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was northbound it struck a northbound 2007 Ford Edge, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. The Toyota rolled multiple times.
No one involved suffered life-threatening injuries and no one was taken to a hospital, Bryant said.
The collision was reported at 11:15 a.m. and reduced traffic to a single lane. The highway was reopened about an hour later.
