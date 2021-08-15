Update: Level 3 evacs issued for wildfire burning near Twenty-Five Mile Creek

Updated 9:15 p.m. Sunday: CHELAN — Level 3 — leave now — evacuation notices have been issued for Shady Pass Road down to South Lakeshore Road above Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Additional Level 3 evacuation notices were announced for all properties north of Fields Point Landing on South Lakeshore Road at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
Level 2 — get ready — notices have been issued from Fields Point Landing to Morning Sun Drive.
Level 1 — be aware — notices are active for Morning Sun Drive to Kelly's Resort at 12800 S. Lakeshore Road.
All roads in the Level 3 area are closed to the public and a shelter is being set up now, emergency management said on Facebook. See a map of the evacuation zone here.
Winds are pushing the fire south down the lake, Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said Sunday night. The fire was still very active as of 9:15 p.m.
Heavy air resources were working the fire in the evening but were forced to leave as the sun set, he said.
"They hit it hard with air resources but it’s very windy and very dry," he said.
Both Forest Service crews and local firefighters have responded to second-alarm fire, Chelan Fire District 7 Chief Mark Donnell said Sunday.
The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center listed the fire's size at 350 acres as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.