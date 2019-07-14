D_ewQDVWwAI2-bh.jpeg

A brush fire near Mattawa triggered level 3 evacuation notices for some residents on Sunday. State mobilization has been approved to fight the fire. 

 Provided photo/Grant County Fire District 10

Update, 10 a.m. Monday: A level 2 evacuation order is now in effect for some residents near Mattawa, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. They were downgraded from a level 3 overnight Monday. 

The areas affected are:

  • 23000 block Road O-SW
  • 23000 block Road P-SW
  • 23000 block Road Q-SW
  • 23000 block Road R-SW

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

MATTAWA — Residents in Mattawa are under a level one evacuation order due to a brush fire.

A level one notice is the first level and means residents should, “get ready,” according to the Grant County Sheriff Office. The fire located near Saddle Mountain is at more than 5,000 acres and state mobilization has been approved, according to the Washington Fire Marshal.

The following residents should be on standby:

  • 23000 block of Road E-SW
  • 23000 block of Road F-SW
  • 23000 block of Road G-SW
  • 23000 block of Road H-SW
  • 23000 block of Road I-SW
  • 23000 block of Road J-SW
  • 23000 block of Road K-SW
  • 23000 block of Road L-SW
  • 23000 block of Road M-SW
  • 23000 block of Road N-SW
  • 23000 block of Road O-SW

Residents can follow the Grant County Sheriff Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff or on Twitter @GrantCoSheriff or subscribe to emergency text alerts by texting GCSHERIFF to 888777.

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

