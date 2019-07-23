Update, 12 p.m. Tuesday:
WENATCHEE — Fire crews are working to locate and extinguish a series of remote fires caused by a thunderstorm Tuesday morning.
Smoke jumpers have been deployed to find a reported fire near the Chiwawa River above Lake Wenatchee, said Josh Gibbs, lead operations dispatcher at the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
"That area up there is pretty remote with limited road access," he said.
At least three people have reported smoke in the area, Gibbs said.
Crews are also working to put out a small fire in Yaksum Canyon between Monitor and Cashmere, he said.
It's estimated to be 1/10 of an acre, said Phil Mosher of Chelan County Fire District 6.
Crews from the fire district, state Department of National Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were deployed to that fire, Gibbs said.
Reports of another lightning-caused fire sent crews up Burch Mountain where they found a single tree on fire, Gibbs said. That has been extinguished.
Officials are now sending up a reconnaissance plane to look for other fires smoldering in remote areas of NCW, he said.
The Forest Service has responded to 11 smoke reports in Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties today, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.
There have been 520 lightning strikes over the last 12 hours in Central Washington, according to the post.
A brush fire along Highway 28 near Rock Island was also reported Tuesday morning. A cigarette is believed to be the cause of that fire.
The fire reached about 100 feet in diameter and forced a brief closure of one lane of the highway, said Kurt Blanchard, Douglas County Fire Marshal. The fire was knocked down and the highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
Much of Central and Eastern Washington is under a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service due to the high temperatures, gusty winds and lightning that are expected to continue through the week.