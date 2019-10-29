Update, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday:
TRINIDAD — A three-alarm brush fire burned 800 acres of grassland Tuesday two miles west of Crescent Bar.
The Milepost 20 Fire was reported at 11:51 a.m. as a fast-moving brush fire, Douglas County Fire District 2 said Wednesday in a news release.
Firefighters from East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, Orondo, Monitor, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat, Chelan responded to the scene and the state Bureau of Land Management brought five dozers.
The state Department of Natural Resources also responded with two helicopters, said DNR spokeswoman Janet Pearce.
The blaze was contained by 9 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. The cause is under investigation.
The fire burned in brush and grass. No structures were threatened and no one was injured.
The Milepost 20 Fire marks the second significant brush fire in as many days in Douglas County. On Monday, the Webb Place Fire scorched 15 acres in Rock Island, destroying a barn, killing 40 chickens and prompting Level 1 evacuation notices.
————
TRINIDAD — The fire is now close to 1,000 acres, said Justin Bishop with Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
It's unclear what percentage has been contained, but Bishop said firefighters will be on scene for at least a few more hours, possibly all night.
No road closures or evacuations are in place, and no structures are threatened.
————
TRINIDAD — A 600- to 800-acre brush fire is burning off of Highway 28 near milepost 20.
The cause is under investigation, said Jonathan Nash with Central Washington Interagency Communication Center. The center got the call around noon.
Firefighters from Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties responded, along with Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management crews.
This story will be updated as details are provided.