Updated, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday:
WENATCHEE — A Kennewick man missing in the Wenatchee area was reported as found Tuesday.
Larry Maugh was located by his sister and taken to Central Washington Hospital, said Capt. Brian Chance with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Details regarding how Maugh was found were not yet available.
The 52-year-old Maugh was reported missing over the weekend. His daughter, Matisse Maugh, told The Wenatchee World he was suffering from a mental health crisis when he checked himself into Parkside ABHS last week. He left the mental health facility the next day and was subsequently arrested for disrupting businesses, she said. On Friday, he was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and had not been seen until Tuesday.
_____
WENATCHEE — The family of a missing Kennewick man is asking the public for help finding 52-year-old Larry Maugh.
Larry Maugh was last seen Friday in Wenatchee, according to his daughter, Matisse Maugh.
He is suffering from a mental health crisis and was brought to Parkside ABHS in Wenatchee last week for voluntary treatment, Matisse Maugh said Monday. He left Parkside on his own the next day and was later arrested for disrupting businesses.
He was released from jail Friday and has not been seen since, Matisse Maugh said.
Larry Maugh is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, about 180 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black rock ‘n’ roll T-shirt, brown sandals and white socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.