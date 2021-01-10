Updated, 5:15 p.m. Sunday:
MANSON — A snowmobiler was rescued Sunday after he was stranded overnight in the Mitchell Creek drainage north of Manson.
The 51-year-old Chelan resident was helped out of the drainage around 3:30 p.m. by search and rescue crews, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The snowmobiler was riding with a group Saturday north of Antilon Lake Campground when he diverted from the group about 12:30 p.m. into the Mitchell Creek drainage, but didn’t re-emerge, Sisson said.
With no ability to communicate with him, the group searched for several hours and then called 911. Group members located him by voice late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, but couldn’t reach him, Sisson said.
Rescuers found him Sunday afternoon in healthy condition and assisted him out of the drainage, Sisson said.
______
MANSON — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing snowmobiler north of Manson.
An experienced 51-year-old snowmobiler was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mitchell Creek area, said Sgt. Brian Lewis with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The snowmobiler intentionally separated from the group he was riding with, but didn’t make it to a rendezvous point, Lewis said.
Mitchell Creek is roughly eight miles north of Manson and 12 miles northwest of Chelan and located between Antilon Lake Campground and Cooper Mountain. Lewis described the terrain as highly technical.
A helicopter launched to search for the snowmobiler about 11 a.m. Sunday. Specialty search and rescue teams are on standby, Lewis said.