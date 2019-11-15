Updated, 3:30 p.m. Friday: Douglas County's next ballot count has been moved to Monday due to staffing shortages, Auditor Thad Duvall said.
NCW — With a little over 1,000 ballots left to count in Chelan and Douglas counties, the outcomes of the Nov. 5 election are looking the same.
As of Wednesday the Douglas County Auditor's Office had 900 ballots left to count, while Chelan County's office had 195 left.
The next counts are Friday in Douglas County and Nov. 26 in Chelan County. The auditors' offices will certify the election Nov. 26.
Turnout was 42.42% in Douglas County and 49.09% in Chelan County.