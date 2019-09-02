Updated, 5:33 p.m. Monday:
OKANOGAN — An Okanogan County firefighter suffered second- and third-degree burns to 50-60% of his body during a brush fire on Sunday.
The firefighter was identified on Monday as Asst. Chief Christian Johnson of Okanogan County Fire District 3, according to an Okanogan County Emergency Management press release.
He’s currently in a medically induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the release. He’s being stabilized now before skin graft surgery is performed.
His airway was scored a two out of four for damage, with four being the worst, according to the release.
An account is being set up at a local Okanogan County bank and details on how to donate will be available soon, according to the release.
He was injured in the Spring Coulee Fire, which started around 4 p.m. Sunday near B&O Road N between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road, according to the release.
