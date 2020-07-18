Updated, 8:55 p.m. Saturday:
ROCK ISLAND — Authorities are responding to a fatal collision eight miles east of Rock Island.
Two vehicles collided Saturday evening on Highway 28 at milepost 16, said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol, in a tweet at 8:30 p.m.
The driver whom troopers believe caused the collision is in custody on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide, Bryant later tweeted.
The highway is fully blocked with some traffic detoured through an orchard road.
More details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.