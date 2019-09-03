Update, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday:
CHELAN — A family was displaced and a dog was killed Sunday by a fire that consumed multiple RVs and several acres of brush north of Chelan.
The three-alarm fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 50 block of Washington Creek Road. It was 100% contained at 9.5 acres by 5:30 p.m.
The cause is still under investigation, Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plume said Tuesday.
The blaze burned at least three RVs, eight other vehicles, a tractor and several piles of other items, according to a Tuesday press release from Chelan County Fire District 7.
There were four adults living in the RVs and they have been assisted by the Red Cross, according to the release. A dog was killed by the fire, but there were no other injuries reported.
Crews from both Chelan and Douglas counties, the Department of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were dispatched to the fire, according to the release.