Update, noon Friday: The 71-year-old pedestrian remains at Central Washington Hospital in stable condition, according to Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance.
Chance said the 55-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment. His name and the pedestrian's are being withheld.
State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, which is still underway, Chance said. Orondo Avenue reopened around 8 p.m.
------------
WENATCHEE — A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday after he was struck by a car in Wenatchee.
The male pedestrian was hit by a Nissan Altima about 5:50 p.m. near Plaza Super Jet on Orondo Avenue.
The pedestrian was transported to Central Washington Hospital with two leg injuries and a head injury, according to Wenatchee Police Sgt. Tim Lykken.
The driver was uninjured.
The cause of collision is under investigation.
Orondo Avenue remained blocked at 7 p.m.