QUINCY — A crash on Highway 28 near Quincy killed one person Monday night and sent five children to the hospital.
The woman who died was identified Tuesday morning by the State Patrol as Lynn Coffman, 64, of Tacoma.
One of the children, 11-year-old Natalie Scheid of Warrenton, Oregon, was transported to Harborview Medical Center Monday night, according to the State Patrol.
The other four children, whose ages range from 12 years to 4 months, were transported to Quincy Valley Hospital.
They were riding in an a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Sarah Scheid, 37, of Warrenton, according to the State Patrol. She was also transported to Quincy Valley Hospital.
The van slid off Highway 28 into the south ditch Monday night and was then hit by a semi truck that also slid into the ditch, according to the State Patrol. The truck driver was taken to the hospital as precaution.
Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol tweeted Monday night that the area was icy.
The crash occurred on Highway 28 at the cross of White Trail Road around 6:45 p.m. The roadway was reopened after a couple hours.
This is the second recent fatal collision in that area. Last week a tour bus driver was killed a few miles down White Trail Road in a crash with a Quincy School District bus.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.