Updated, 10:15 p.m.:

QUINCY — A crash on Highway 28 near Quincy killed one person Monday night and sent another to Harborview Medical Center with a severe head injury, according to the State Patrol.

Neither person has been identified. They were riding in a passenger van with five other people, Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol said Monday night.

A semi truck was also involved, but troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, he said. It occurred on Highway 28 at the cross of White Trail Road around 6:45 p.m.

The road has been reopened. 

This is the second recent fatal collision in that area. Last week a tour bus driver was killed a few miles down White Trail Road in a crash with a Quincy School District bus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 