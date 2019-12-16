Updated, 10:15 p.m.:
QUINCY — A crash on Highway 28 near Quincy killed one person Monday night and sent another to Harborview Medical Center with a severe head injury, according to the State Patrol.
Neither person has been identified. They were riding in a passenger van with five other people, Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol said Monday night.
A semi truck was also involved, but troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, he said. It occurred on Highway 28 at the cross of White Trail Road around 6:45 p.m.
The road has been reopened.
This is the second recent fatal collision in that area. Last week a tour bus driver was killed a few miles down White Trail Road in a crash with a Quincy School District bus.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
