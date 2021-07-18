WENATCHEE — The Red Apple Fire is now 11,952 acres and 78% contained, according to the morning briefing by the national level Type 1 Incident Management Team which is now managing the fire.
Full containment of the fire is expected by Monday. Fire crews made good progress on the fire overnight, thanks in part to the mild weather. Today, firefighters supported by helicopters will continue to strengthen the lines around the blaze.
The weather is expected to transition to warmer and drier conditions with winds picking up in the afternoon gusting 10-to-20 mph.
A crew of 353 people is now on the Red Apple Fire with 37 engines, three helicopters, three bulldozers, five water tenders and seven hand crews.