WENATCHEE — Fire crews had good success holding the Red Apple Fire overnight, according to fire spokesman Ryan Rodruck.
The Red Apple Fire, as of Saturday morning, remains at 11,111 acres and 51% containment.
“We are going to continue air operations on the northern flank. As far as the Orondo area, folks will still see some low flying aircraft. There will still be a lot of fire crews in and around, but overall, no major increase in size over the evening,” Rodruck said.
The Type 1 Incident Management Team from northern California has arrived with significant resources, Rodruck said.
Weather today is expected to be more favorable to the firefighting effort with highs in the 80s, with winds variable with gusts up to 25 mph in the canyons.
Tomorrow, the weather is expected to return to a hot and dry pattern with highs in the 100s.
“The weather slowly began to cooperate. The forecast for today for our individual firefight is looking well. We are going to have an increase in fire weather as the weekend progresses,” Rodruck said.
There has been no change to the evacuation levels around the fire area. Only the unpaved portion of Burch Mountain Rd. remains at a Level 3.