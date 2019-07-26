Updated, noon Saturday:
NCW — The National Weather Serviced issued a red flag warning Saturday for much of Eastern Washington, including Chelan and Douglas counties.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with gusts up to 33 mph, as well as low humidity, according to the weather service.
The warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
NCW — A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday for North Central Washington due to high winds and low humidity.
A cold front Friday night will bring breezy conditions to much of Eastern Washington on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The weather service expects sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
The combination of winds and low humidity could cause existing fires to spread, the weather service said.