Updated, 12:35 p.m. Wednesday:
EPHRATA — The award offered for information related to haystack arsons in Grant County has ballooned to $15,000.
The Arson Alarm Foundation is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in 12 haystack fires in Ephrata and Quincy this year. The award is in addition to $5,000 offered by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The fires were reported in 2019 at: Road 6 NW and Road N.5 NW; Road 3 NW and O NW; Road U NE and Road 2 NE; Adams Road NW and Road 9 NW; Road U NE and Road 3 NE; Road 9 NW and Road I.5 NW; Road 3 NW and Road A NW; 4500 block of Road 3 NW; Road 3 NW and Division Road N; Road L SE and Road 4 SE; Beverly Burke Road and Highway 26; and the 8000 block of Martin Road NW.
EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on whoever committed several recent haystack fires in the Quincy and Ephrata areas.
To be eligible for the reward, you must submit information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov and it must lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. If a fire is in progress, information may be given to 911 dispatchers.
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office encourages haystack owners to install surveillance cameras and alarm systems. For assistance from a deputy, call 762-1160.
Haystack owners are also asked to rake areas around haystacks and roads or trails leading to haystacks. The raked soil will help deputies identify tire and shoe impressions that could be matched to suspects.