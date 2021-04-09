Updated, 4:45 p.m. Friday:
WENATCHEE — Safeway Pharmacy in Wenatchee was able to use all 60 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they went to waste, according to Tairsa Cate Worman, a Safeway spokesperson.
Anyone still looking for COVID-19 vaccinations can do so on April 15 when eligibility officially opens up to everyone 16 and older at mhealthcheckin.com to book an appointment at Safeway or Albertsons Pharmacy, Worman said.
Safeway Pharmacy looks for anyone 18 and older to receive 60 COVID-19 vaccines by 7 p.m.
The Safeway pharmacy in Wenatchee, 501 N. Miller, is looking for 60 people, anyone 18 and older, to come down and get vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine by 7 p.m.
An issue arose with one of the freezers that store the vaccines, and now the pharmacy has until 7 p.m. before 60 doses go to waste, according to Tairsa Cate Worman, a Safeway public affairs manager.
No appointment is required, only some basic identification and to fill out some paperwork, said Worman.