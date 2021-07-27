Updated, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that the state is following new CDC guidance recommending that everyone mask up in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District announced a similar recommendation on Tuesday, a day before the governor’s announcement.
This new masking recommendation is not a mandate and will not be enforced, the governor said.
People who are not fully vaccinated should continue mask while indoor in public settings, a requirement that has not changed since the state reopened on June 30, according to the state Department of Health.
The governor also announced Wednesday that students, staff and teachers will still need to wear masks while at school this summer and fall. The state’s masking policy is a legal requirement and not up to local school districts.
State workers in the near future may also be required to be vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, following a mandate instituted in the state of California this week. Inslee said that the state is considering various strategies to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Health officials recommend everyone mask up due to delta variant
WENATCHEE — Amidst an explosion of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, local health officials recommended Tuesday that everyone start masking up while indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“Here with our unvaccinated populations, our concern is that we’re going to see a lot more people get sick because it’s just burning through our population very quickly,” Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said.
The culprit for the renewed precautions is the delta variant which is four times more contagious than the original strain. As of July 19, about 92% of cases statewide can be attributed to the delta variant, according to estimates from the state Department of Health.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its masking guidance on Tuesday, recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public settings where risk of transmission is high.
The state Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office have not changed masking guidelines but are considering it, according to Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist.
Gov. Inslee scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic.
Chelan County’s 14-day COVID-rate climbed to 126.8 new cases per 100,000 population as of July 23, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. That’s up from 61.5 cases per 100,000 people reported on July 5.
In Douglas County, the rate for July 23 was 214.9 per 100,000. On July 5, it was 59.4 per 100,000.
As of Tuesday, 24 people were in Central Washington Hospital fighting COVID-19, more than double the number hospitalized at the start of July.
It compares to 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 a year ago, before vaccines were available.
“We’re very concerned,” Davies said. “If you think about where we were last year without the vaccine, we’re seeing the same number of hospitalizations.”
None of the patients currently hospitalized had been fully vaccinated, Davies said, renewing the assertion that COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe disease and hospitalizations and masking is still an effective tool to prevent transmission. The concern is the delta variant produces about three times more vaccine breakthrough compared to other COVID-19 variants, Davies said.
Vaccine breakthrough refers to a case where someone fully vaccinated against a virus gets infected with that same virus. Vaccines are not 100% effective, according to the state Department of Health.
Between Jan. 17 and July 17, 3,446 COVID-19 breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Around 300 — or 9% — of these cases resulted in a hospitalization, according to the state Department of Health.
About one-third of the people hospitalized locally are younger than 65 with the youngest being in their early 20s, Davies said.