Updated, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday:
STEVENS PASS — Highway 2 reopened about 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.
The highway was closed from Coles Corner to the summit of Stevens Pass most of Monday due to snowy conditions.
STEVENS PASS — Highway 2 will remain closed through Monday night due to winter weather conditions.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at Coles Corner and eastbound traffic will be stopped two miles east of the Stevens Pass summit, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.
WENATCHEE — North Central Washington can expect rain, snow or a mix of both as unseasonably warm temperatures begin to cool over the next few days.
That closure point will be moved 10 miles west to milepost 56 at 3 a.m. Tuesday for avalanche control, according to the alert.
DOT crews will evaluate road conditions at 5 a.m. to determine a reopening time, according to the alert.
The DOT first closed the pass about 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 13-19 inches of snowfall Monday in the area.
