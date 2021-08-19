Update | Twentyfive Mile Fire at 9,800 acres, evacuation levels to be reevaluated

Updated, 6:45 p.m. Thursday
CHELAN — The Twentyfive Mile Fire is now nearly 10,000 acres.
The fire was estimated Thursday at 9,800 acres and 0% contained, according the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Approximately 772 are under an evacuation level.
Chelan County Emergency Management said Thursday afternoon that evacuation levels will be revaluated Friday after a Type 1 incident management team assumes command of fire operations.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Wednesday issued an emergency closure of more than 70 roads and trails in the vicinity of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It began Sunday afternoon in the area of Shady Pass Road, spokesman Ryan Rodruck said earlier this week.
9:15 a.m. Thursday
CHELAN — Evacuation levels stay unchanged since Wednesday for the several hundred homes threatened by the Twentyfive Mile Fire, which has grown to roughly 8,000 acres.
Rich Magnussen, spokesman for the Chelan County Emergency Management, said this morning he is confident the fire did not burn any additional structures overnight.
Fire crews are anticipating some winds to come into the area due to a cold front, according to a morning briefing video by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Night shift firefighters early Thursday morning worked to stop fire growth above Lakeshore Drive Road, according to the briefing. The flare-up lasted about a half hour before dying back down.
Updated, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
CHELAN — Crews on Wednesday will focus on preventing the Twentyfive Mile Fire from spreading beyond Slide Ridge.
The fire swelled to 7,072 acres Tuesday — the figure was adjusted Wednesday morning after improved mapping — and prompted authorities to issue new evacuations south of the blaze, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
An estimated 772 homes are under some degree of evacuation, Rodruck said. Here are the evacuation areas in place Wednesday:
- Level 3 — leave now: South Lakeshore Road from its north end to and including 11690 South Lakeshore Road, including all roads above and below South Lakeshore Road; Shady Pass Road, First Creek Road and Granite Falls Road and all roads off Granite Falls Road.
- Level 2 — be ready to leave: South Lakeshore Road from 11690 South Lakeshore Road to Granite Falls Road, including all roads above and below South Lakeshore Road in this area.
- Level 1 — be aware: South Lakeshore Road from Granite Falls Road to Navarre Coulee Road, including all roads above and below the roadway in this area.
Rodruck noted fire activity was fairly calm overnight and conditions are expected to be favorable for firefighting Wednesday with lighter winds and high temperatures in the 80s.
The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Shady Pass Road and the cause is under investigation. One home is confirmed to be destroyed.
There will be an emphasis on protecting homes Wednesday along with air attacks on areas with steep terrain.
“They’ve been making pretty significant progress getting those (fire) lines in place,” Rodruck said of firefighters.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHELAN — High winds Tuesday caused the Twentyfive Mile Fire to grow by 3,000 acres and prompted officials to issue new evacuations.
The fire near Fields Point Landing is 7,500 acres in size — up from an earlier estimate Tuesday of 4,262, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Winds gusted up to 25 mph and pushed the fire to the south and west.
”Wind was definitely a challenge today,” Rodruck said.
Chelan County Emergency Management added new areas to evacuation zones.
- Level 3 — leave now: South Lakeshore Road from its north end to and including 11690 South Lakeshore Road, including all roads above and below South Lakeshore Road; Shady Pass Road, First Creek Road and Granite Falls Road and all roads off Granite Falls Road.
- Level 2 — be ready to leave: South Lakeshore Road from 11690 South Lakeshore Road to Granite Falls Road, including all roads above and below South Lakeshore Road in this area.
- Level 1 — be aware: South Lakeshore Road from Granite Falls Road to Navarre Coulee Road, including all roads above and below the roadway in this area.
Rodruck said officials have confirmed only one home destroyed by the fire, but are still investigating whether any more were lost. The cause is under investigation, but the fire is believed to have started Sunday afternoon near Shady Pass Road.
Approximately 300 personnel are assigned to the fire, but that figure will likely increase this weekend — a larger, Type 1 incident management team is expected to assume command of fire operations Friday, Rodruck said.
8:45 a.m. Tuesday
CHELAN — At least one home has been destroyed by the Twentyfive Mile Fire on Lake Chelan’s south shore and 135 more are threatened.
The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Shady Pass Road and has burned 4,262 acres in the area of Twentyfive Mile Creek near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park. The cause is under investigation.
The homeowner confirmed their home was burned by the fire, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for fire operations. More homes have probably been destroyed, but aren’t yet confirmed as lost, he said.
Aircraft on Monday scooped water from the lake and crews built a dozer line on the southern flank of the fire and another on a northern edge, Rodruck said. He advised boaters to give planes space on the lake.
A Type 3 incident management team is currently managing firefighting, but a larger Type 1 team is expected to take over this week.
Breezy weather is anticipated Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph.
These evacuations are in place
- Level 3 — leave now: from Shady Pass Road to South Lakeshore Road and South Lakeshore, north from Fields Point Landing.
- Level 2 — be ready to leave: from Fields Point Landing to Morning Sun Drive.
- Level 1 — be aware: from Morning Sun Drive to Kelly’s Resort at 12800 S. Lakeshore Road.
The American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at Morgen Owings Elementary School in Chelan on Sunday night for those displaced by the fire.
Chelan County commissioners also declared a state of emergency, letting them use local resources without going through the typical government bidding process for goods and services. It is also generally a prerequisite for most state and federal recovery assistance funding.
The county declared a state of emergency about a month ago during the Red Apple Fire in Wenatchee.
“We want to avoid declaring a third disaster in Chelan County this summer,” said Commissioner Bob Bugert. “We all should use a much higher level of caution during wildfire season and join together in preventing these disasters.”
Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb asked the public to take caution when outdoors.
“We don’t have the resources to fight large wildfires right now,” Plumb said. “State resources are dedicated, fighting fires around the state. If we get another big fire in Chelan County, our firefighting resources may be overwhelmed.”
12:20 p.m. Monday
CHELAN — At least one home was destroyed overnight by the Twentyfive Mile Fire on Lake Chelan’s south shore and 135 more are threatened.
The homeowner confirmed their home was burned by the fire, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for fire operations. He added there are probably more homes that have been destroyed, but aren’t yet confirmed lost.
The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday and has burned 4,000 acres in the area of Twentyfive Mile Creek near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park.
Aircraft on Monday will likely scoop water from Lake Chelan, Rodruck said. He advised boaters to give planes space on the lake.
A Type 3 incident management team is currently managing firefighting, but a larger Type 2 has been ordered, Rodruck said. It’s not yet clear when the new team will arrive.
— Pete O’Cain, World staff writer
7:56 a.m. Monday:
CHELAN — The Twenty-Five Mile Fire has grown to roughly 4,000 acres since it started Sunday afternoon northwest of Chelan, near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park.
A Type-3 incident management team is being briefed this morning and will lead firefighting efforts, said Victoria Wilkins, Forest Service spokeswoman for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at Morgen Owings Elementary School in Chelan on Sunday night for those displaced by the fire.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook in anticipation of gusty winds across North Central Washington. Gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph are expected.
Windy and dry conditions forecast for the region today are projected to worsen fire conditions, according to the weather outlook. The breezy weather is anticipated to stick around on Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer
Updated 9:15 p.m. Sunday:
CHELAN — Level 3 — leave now — evacuation notices have been issued for Shady Pass Road down to South Lakeshore Road above Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Additional Level 3 evacuation notices were announced for all properties north of Fields Point Landing on South Lakeshore Road at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
Level 2 — get ready — notices have been issued from Fields Point Landing to Morning Sun Drive.
Level 1 — be aware — notices are active for Morning Sun Drive to Kelly’s Resort at 12800 S. Lakeshore Road.
All roads in the Level 3 area are closed to the public and a shelter is being set up now, emergency management said on Facebook. See a map of the evacuation zone here.
Winds are pushing the fire south down the lake, Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said Sunday night. The fire was still very active as of 9:15 p.m.
Heavy air resources were working the fire in the evening but were forced to leave as the sun set, he said.
”They hit it hard with air resources but it’s very windy and very dry,” he said.
Both Forest Service crews and local firefighters have responded to second-alarm fire, Chelan Fire District 7 Chief Mark Donnell said Sunday.
The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center listed the fire’s size at 350 acres as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
