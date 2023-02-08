TUMWATER CANYON — A two car collision involving five people resulted in the death of two people and caused the closure of Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, Petar Kvenich, 79, and Maria Valkovitch, 75, of Chilliwack, British Columbia died in the collision. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said at least one person had been airlifted and four people were transported to Central Washington Hospital.



