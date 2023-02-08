TUMWATER CANYON — A two car collision involving five people resulted in the death of two people and caused the closure of Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, Petar Kvenich, 79, and Maria Valkovitch, 75, of Chilliwack, British Columbia died in the collision. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said at least one person had been airlifted and four people were transported to Central Washington Hospital.
State Patrol said the causing vehicle, a Honda CR-V, driven by 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin of Delta, British Columbia, was eastbound, traveling too fast for conditions about 8:40 a.m., when the driver lost control and rotated into traffic. The vehicle was struck by a westbound Toyota RAV4, with two Leavenworth residents as the driver and passenger, in a "t-boned" collision.
According to Chelan County Sheriff’s office Chief Ryan Moody, the collision was near milepost 99 on Highway 2. The highway was closed in both directions from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99, west of Leavenworth.
