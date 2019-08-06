Update, 11:07 p.m. Tuesday: The Waste Management Transfer station will be closed Wednesday, Chelan County Public Works Department Spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons said.
————
WENATCHEE — The Waste Management Transfer Station in South Wenatchee will be closed today because of a small fire at the center.
The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of South Wenatchee Avenue and emitted a large amount of smoke.
Officials are unsure what started the fire. It originated in the south portion of the building where hydraulic equipment is used to clear debris in the building, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1.
The fire started as Waste Management employees were preparing to leave for the day, Brett said.
Crews connected to a nearby fire hydrant to douse the fire. The avenue was briefly closed in both directions.
Waste Management is expected to update the center’s status at this website: wmnorthwest.com/transferstation/wenatchee.htm.