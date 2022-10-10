Map/Rock Island Dam

Rock Island Dam is pointed out in this screenshot. 

ROCK ISLAND — The dead man found in the Columbia River Saturday at the Rock Island Dam was David M. Williams, 32, of Wenatchee, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.

A dam worker called RiverCom at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, reporting a dead person floating face down against the dam, Harris wrote.



