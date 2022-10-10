ROCK ISLAND — The dead man found in the Columbia River Saturday at the Rock Island Dam was David M. Williams, 32, of Wenatchee, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
A dam worker called RiverCom at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, reporting a dead person floating face down against the dam, Harris wrote.
The Chelan County Sherriff's Office issued a news release late afternoon Saturday stating a man's body was recovered, and Harris would identify the man and cause of death. No evidence of foul play or threat to the public existed, according to the news release.
Since the body was closer to Chelan County, Harris wrote he was called at 9:59 a.m. by a Chelan County Sheriff's Office marine patrol deputy to take him to the body.
Harris concluded his autopsy Monday afternoon and said the cause of death was asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning. No external injuries to have caused his death were found on his body. The manner of death was undetermined, he wrote in an email.
It was unknown how Williams, a Christopher House resident, ended up in the river, he wrote, because there were no witnesses. Christopher House is an assisted living facility and outpatient behavioral health agency, according to its website.
Williams' parents reported him missing several days before his body was found, Harris wrote. They hadn't heard from or seen him in about 10 days before reporting him missing. His phone was off the whole time.
Harris, the marine patrol deputy and two other deputies recovered Williams' body. In Williams' pocket were his wallet, phone and identification. He was in the same clothes he'd last been seen wearing.
