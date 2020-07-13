Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — were issued to homes on American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of Easy Street, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. Homes nearby in the area of Eaglerock Drive are under Level 1 notices — be aware.
The fire is burning on a slope in the area of Sunset Drive off Easy Street.
Officials called for third-alarm resources at 12:42 p.m., said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
District 1 Chief Brian Brett said he placed a large order for resources to help fight the fire. Sisson said at 12:50 p.m. there were two helicopters on scene. By 2:10 p.m. there were eight aircraft on scene with four more en route, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center in East Wenatchee.
Sisson said there's an irrigation canal separating a nearby mobile home park from the fire and that the fire hasn't spread past the canal.
WENATCHEE — A Level 1 evacuation notice — be aware — was issued at 12:32 p.m. to residents of a nearby mobile home park on Sunset Drive.
The notice said the fire was blocked by an irrigation canal, but that could change as the fire burns toward the park.
Chelan County Public Works closed Easy Street from Iroquois Lane to American Fruit Road.
The fire is estimated at 150 acres, according to the CWICC.
WENATCHEE — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Sunnyslope.
The fire was reported at noon Monday in the area of Easy Street and Sunset Drive.
A second alarm was toned for additional firefighters at 12:13 p.m.
