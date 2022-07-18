ENTIAT — Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene of what was originally two fires burning north of Entiat and south of Chelan, Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman said Monday afternoon.
As of 9:15 p.m., the Chelan County Emergency Management website said there was a single brush fire, the Stayman Flats Fire, which was 750 acres and had spread north toward Chelan. The fire also was mostly contained.
About 27 structures were in a Level 3 or "Go Now" evacuation notice. Ninety-eight structures were under a Level 1 or "Get Ready" notice.
An emergency shelter was set up for those who needed it.
Chelan County Fire District 1 PIO Kay McKellar said crews from District 7 and 8 would stay overnight to monitor the fire. Evacuation levels also were to remain the same overnight.
She said "air support did a good job knocking fire down." A Chelan County Sheriff's Office boat helped keep boaters away from shore, she added.
Air support planes and the boat were released from the scene Monday night.
There were two fire starts initially, she said, and it was believed they combined into one fire.
For more evacuation information, visit: www.co.chelan.wa.us/emergency-management/pages/active-emergencies.
The initial call came around 2:37 p.m., Rigelman said, with Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 among agencies asked to respond at 3:07 p.m., when a second alarm went out.
A Level 3 or "Go Now" evacuation was in place shortly after that in a portion of the area threatening one structure, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management's website. Most of the area and 38 structures were under a Level 1 or "Get Ready," notice.
"We have a Level 1 evacuation alert for Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road," it said. "This applies to the north side of the road in this area.
"There is also a Level 1 issued for Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.
"Level 1 means stay alert and monitor the conditions. Follow along on evacuation notices ... on the Chelan County Emergency Incident Map: https://bit.ly/3ish5Cb."
Stayman Flats Road near Chelan was closed to through traffic.
Rigelman said both original fires were between 5 and 10 acres each in the Stayman Flats area off of Highway 97A and Stayman Flats Road, but didn’t know what had occurred since the original call. He also said he was unsure of what was on fire.
Chelan County Fire District 8 first responded and likely was the lead agency, he said.