Jan. 7, 6:20 p.m update: The PUD reports that power has been restored to customers in the Lake Wenatchee area. Any customer still experiencing an outage should call 1-877-783-8123.
Jan. 7, 5 p.m update: The PUD is attempting to restore power to Lake Wenatchee and asks customers to keep the grid stable by turning off furnaces, appliances, the circuit breaker to hot water and all but one light. Wait 10 minutes after power is restored before turning these items back on. This reduces the strain on the system as it picks up the waiting electrical load when power comes back on.
Jan. 7, 3:30 p.m. update: PUD crews located a tree in the transmission line that likely caused the Lake Wenatchee/Plain outage. They are plowing a path to bring in equipment and remove the tree.
An outage at Entiat was reported around 3:20 p.m. near the fish hatchery and 344 customers were affected.
Jan. 7, 1:45 p.m. update: The Chelan PUD restored power to 260 customers in downtown Plain, so residents can now get gas, groceries and other essentials. About 3,400 remaining customers in Plain and Lake Wenatchee are still without power.
WENATCHEE — Heavy snowfall caused multiple power outages in Chelan County Thursday and Friday, but none in Douglas County.
Affected areas have included Lake Wenatchee, Stevens Pass, Peshastin and Plain. Meanwhile, it's been business as usual at Douglas County PUD.
“Our electric system has been doing great,” Douglas PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert said. “We haven't had any outages due to the weather yet.”
Friday outages
About 3,700 people in Plain, Lake Wenatchee and Coles Corner lost power about 3:45 a.m. Friday. As of 12:30 p.m., the area is still without power.
The Chelan County PUD was unable to send a helicopter to patrol the line due to freezing rain, but it remains on standby if weather conditions improve. There are some crews trying to get to the area with snowcats.
"They're being extremely careful with the avalanche danger," PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen said. "In these difficult extreme conditions, it's slow going. We're doing everything we can to restore power to the Lake Wenatchee/Plain area, but this particular outage is just in a really hard-to-access place."
The cause of outage is believed to be along a transmission line between Sunitsch Canyon and Coles Corner. The PUD is expected to post an update on its Facebook page around 3-4 p.m.
The Chelan PUD also reported an outage in the Stevens Pass area around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to high avalanche danger, crews were not able to able to investigate overnight. The PUD announced Friday morning that power was still out in the area and that, weather permitting, a helicopter would patrol the line later in the day.
Thursday outages
A little more than 1,400 people lost power in the Lake Wenatchee area after a tree hit a line Thursday.
All but 96 of those customers had power restored within three hours; the rest were restored at noon after crews removed the tree and repaired the line, according to Hansen.
Another outage along Highway 2 in Peshastin — including south toward Blewett Pass, Saunders and Stage roads — affected 730 customers Thursday evening. The PUD reported just before 9:30 p.m. that power was had been restored to all customers.
Tips for preparing for and handling outages
Hansen said Chelan PUD is concerned about the possibility of warmer temperatures and freezing rain damaging trees and power lines. She urged residents to take the following steps to prepare for possible outages:
- Charge all cell phones, reusable batteries, laptops and other devices.
- Gather extra water, non-perishable food, flashlights and other emergency supplies.
- Prepare an alternative plan for power-dependent medical devices and refrigerating medicines. Here’s how to sign up for Chelan PUD’s Medical Electrical Needs Registry.
- Individuals should not go near, touch or try to move any lines on the ground or trees tangled in them. Instead, people should maintain their distance and call 911.
If the power goes out people should report the outage to their respective PUD and follow the steps below.
- Turn off all but one light — on the porch or inside where it can be seen from the street — so you and PUD crews know when power is restored.
- Keep freezers and refrigerators cold. Here’s a food safety guide if the power is out for more than four hours.
- Never use fuel-burning devices, like gasoline-powered generators, gasoline-powered pressure washers, camp stoves and lanterns or charcoal grills inside, in any confined space or within 10 feet of windows, doors or other air intakes. Using these items in your home can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.
- Wait 10 minutes after power is restored before turning on the heat to ease the load on the system.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure you plug appliances directly into the generator. Or, make sure your home is disconnected from the PUD’s electric system with a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Here's a generator safety guide.
Correction: A previous version of this article had a typo in the headline regarding how many Plain and Lake Wenatchee residents lost power. The correct number is 3,700.