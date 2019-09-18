UPDATED 11:03 a.m.:
South Lakeshore Road is now back open, but it is supposed to rain again later in the day, according to a Chelan County news release. Residents in the area are asked to remain aware and pay attention to the weather.
CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road near Slide Ridge is closed again, but this time due to rain and water over the roadway.
The area just north of Lake Chelan State Park is experiencing flooding at this time and a bypass road is open to local traffic, with flaggers assisting, according to a Chelan County news release. Mud and debris has not come down from Slide Ridge.