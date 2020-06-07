Updated 6:16 p.m.: The highway is now back open, but the northbound lane will be closed while the Douglas County Public Utility District replaces a utility pole.
ORONDO — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Orondo.
An investigation is still ongoing, but the highway is fully blocked and drivers are advised to take Highway 97A on the west side of the Columbia River, according to Washington State Trooper John Bryant.
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, four miles north of Orondo.
This is a developing story and will be updated.