Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LEAVENWORTH — Employees and employers of Leavenworth can join a dialogue about affordable workforce housing during a series of workshops throughout September.

Upper Valley MEND is partnering with Our Valley Our Future to provide three free workshops geared toward the workforce in Leavenworth, Dryden and Peshastin according to a press release.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?