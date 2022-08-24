LEAVENWORTH — Employees and employers of Leavenworth can join a dialogue about affordable workforce housing during a series of workshops throughout September.
Upper Valley MEND is partnering with Our Valley Our Future to provide three free workshops geared toward the workforce in Leavenworth, Dryden and Peshastin according to a press release.
The first workshop is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Leavenworth Fire Hall, 228 Chumstick Highway. It will be for employees in the Upper Valley.
The second workshop on Sep. 15, at the same time and location, will be for employers, and co-hosted by the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.
The final workshop will be on Sept. 28 at the Peshastin Memorial Hall, 10204 Main St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It will be hosted in Spanish for Upper Valley employees.
“We have a lot of jobs in hospitality, tourism and agriculture, and those may be lower paying jobs,” Upper Valley MEND Executive Director Kaylin Bettinger said. “What we see in markets like this, and Leavenworth is not unique, is the jobs that exist in this area don’t match up with housing, so there’s nowhere for local people to live.”
Bettinger said with people from out of town buying or renting second homes, the price of living becomes out of reach for locals.
The goal of the workshops is to start the conversation about workforce housing and begin to discuss solutions that would work for the community, Bettinger said.
