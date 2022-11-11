PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden will confront some of the world's toughest foreign policy challenges as he returns to Asia on Saturday in the hopes of convincing the region's leaders to join U.S. efforts to counter the rise of China.

Biden's back-to-back-to-back global summits in Asia begin on Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summits, where he'll make the case for strengthening U.S. regional ties in an effort to blunt China's power and influence there.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

