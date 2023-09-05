FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative James Comer (R-KY) is flanked by reporters after a closed door House Intelligence Committee hearing to investigate the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation

U.S. Representative James Comer (R-KY) is flanked by reporters after a closed door House Intelligence Committee hearing to investigate the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Tuesday it is investigating the U.S. Transportation Department’s response to a series of aviation and rail safety issues.

Republicans on the panel in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the committee was conducting oversight of the department’s response to near-miss aviation incidents and train derailments. They also said they were seeking “a briefing, documents and communications related to the department’s efforts to investigate and remediate these issues to protect the safety of all Americans.”



