VIENNA — The U.S. and Iran have just weeks to decide whether they want to revive their nuclear deal, after European Union diplomats presented parties with a final draft accord that could deliver a major expansion of Iranian oil exports to global markets.

Negotiators wrapped up more than 15 months of talks in Vienna on Monday with a blueprint that requires the sign-off of President Joe Biden and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, according to two European Union diplomats familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified in exchange for discussing sensitive topics.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

