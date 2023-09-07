US-NEWS-HUNTERBIDEN-GET

Hunter Biden, right, son of President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. prosecutor will seek to indict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of September, catapulting the case back into the public spotlight as the president ramps up his reelection bid.

Special Counsel David Weiss told a federal court in Delaware Wednesday that he plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury by Sept. 29. Weiss’ legal filing comes after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika directed the government to update her on the status of its case against Hunter Biden.



What's NABUR?