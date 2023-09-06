FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. Capitol during morning hours, in Washington (copy)

General view of the U.S. Capitol during morning hours, in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. risks a government shutdown early next month, with Congress short on time to reach a temporary spending deal and House conservatives vowing to disrupt negotiations unless their demands for cuts are met.

Senators returned to Washington this week to discuss a short-term funding compromise to keep government services, salary payments and benefits flowing after the fiscal year ends Sept 30. The House returns next week.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?