Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. continues to review the European Union’s latest proposed deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, saying it’s encouraged that some key demands have been dropped.

The Biden administration will respond at an appropriate time, a U.S. official said Monday, adding that delays by Iran have stretched on for months, and any suggestion the U.S. is now delaying the process is false.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?