US Capitol views

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., April 17, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday against an effort to tie military aid to Ukraine to NATO members' defense spending, despite 13 Republicans backing the bid from Republican Senator Mike Lee to restrict U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The 100-member Senate opposed the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 71 to 13.



