A woman brings her child, showing symptoms of cholera, to receive treatment at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Cité Soleil, a densely populated commune of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, last week.

 AFP/Getty Images/TNS/Richard Pierrin

MIAMI — The U.S. Agency for International Development is deploying an elite disaster response team to Haiti “as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsens” throughout the Caribbean nation, a U.S. official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald on Friday.

The Disaster Assistance Response Team, also known as a DART, is “assessing needs and working closely with the U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, humanitarian partners, and the Haitian people to determine how to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable,” the official said.



