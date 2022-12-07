US-NEWS-SCOTUS-GOOGLE-EXTREMIST-CONTENT-GET

Jose Hernandez, step-father of Nohemi Gonzalez, victim of the Paris attacks, shares memories of his step-daughter at a funeral service at the Calvary Chapel Dec. 4, 2015, in Downey, California. 

 Genaro Molina/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration told the U.S. Supreme Court that social media companies in some cases can be held liable for promoting harmful speech, partially siding with a family seeking to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google over a terrorist attack.

In a Supreme Court filing on Wednesday night, the Justice Department argued that social media websites should be held responsible for some of the ways their algorithms decide what content to put in front of users.



