Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

U.S. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2022. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration will allow some migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who are already in Mexico to apply to enter the United States as refugees, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

The move will add to a range of new legal pathways opened up by Democratic President Joe Biden to help reduce illegal border crossings that have set records in recent years.



