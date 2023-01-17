US-NEWS-911-ILLNESSES-UTERINE-CANCER-NY

Firefighters search through rubble of the World Trade Center towers, known as ground zero, after the terror attack on Sept.11, 2001. 

 Todd Maisel/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Cancers of the uterus will be officially added to the federal list of 9/11-related health conditions, after months of delays.

The addition is expected to take place Wednesday after the rule change is published in the federal register, which contains updates to government agency rules, federal officials said.



