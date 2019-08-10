EAST WENATCHEE — Rain Friday may have caused a utility-pole fire that led to almost 900 people without power.
The fire occurred at 6:15 p.m., at the intersection of 33rd St. and Cascade Ave., according to Douglas County PUD and RiverCom information. To fix the utility-pole the PUD had to cut power to 860 residences at 8:20 p.m., between 19th Street Northeast and Baker Flats Road, said Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokeswoman. Power was restored to all residences at 9:20 p.m., she said.
Sometimes the insulator on the cross arm of a power pole can get a little crack in it, Vibbert said. Then when there is a rain event the electricity has a path and it cause a fire.