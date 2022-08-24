Purchase Access

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Uvalde, Texas, school board on Wednesday fired the school district's embattled police chief for his much-criticized handling of the response to a shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, to the applause of family members of victims who attended. Arredondo had been on unpaid administrative leave since shortly after the May 24 shooting.



