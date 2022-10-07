UVALDE, Texas — The school district in Uvalde, Texas, suspended its entire police force on Friday, pending the outcome of a probe following the mass shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers, the district said in a statement.

The district said it suspended all activities of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department "for a period of time." The police force consisted of five officers and one security guard, according to its website.



