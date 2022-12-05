SEATTLE — The University of Washington School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report ranking process, the dean of the school said in an online announcement.

UW, the highest-ranking law school in the Pacific Northwest and No. 49 overall, joins four Ivy League schools, four University of California law schools and several other big names in legal education in their decision to no longer participate in the annual list.



