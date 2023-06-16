SEATTLE — A jury has ordered the University of Washington to pay $1.4 million to the family of a man who was severely injured after crashing his bike on a speed bump near Husky Stadium in 2017. The man, Roger Stocker, sustained a traumatic brain injury and needed constant assistance following the crash. He died because of his injuries in 2019.

Attorneys with Washington Bike Law and the Adee Law Firm, representing the Stocker family, argued that the UW had knowledge of the speed bump's danger but refused to have it removed or replaced. They cited several other reported crashes in the same location, including one involving a second person to sustain a traumatic brain injury, in 2020, and whose family is also suing tjhe UW.



