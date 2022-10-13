SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Washington must pay People for Ethical Treatment of Animals nearly $540,000 in a lawsuit that revealed the university destroyed public records while under federal investigation.

The lawsuit centers on the UW's Washington National Primate Research Center, after a seven-month investigation by The Arizona Republic last year, found the UW's facility in Mesa, Arizona, mistreated monkeys and violated animal welfare laws.



